T.J. McFarland headshot

T.J. McFarland News: Cut by Athletics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 3, 2025 at 9:22am

The Athletics released McFarland on Wednesday.

The veteran reliever had been removed from the Athletics' 40-man roster and is now on the free-agent market after clearing waivers. McFarland allowed 12 runs over 15.2 innings this season, but the sinkerballer held a 3.81 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 79 appearances for the Athletics in 2024, so he should be able to find a new gig in short order.

T.J. McFarland
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
