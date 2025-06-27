Menu
T.J. McFarland News: DFA'd by Athletics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 11:16am

The Athletics designated McFarland for assignment on Friday.

The left-hander spent most of May on the IL due to a groin injury before being activated in early June, and he'll lose his place on the 26-man and 40-man rosters after giving up six runs in nine outings after being reinstated. McFarland has a decent track record in the majors and will have the option to elect free agency if he clears waivers.

T.J. McFarland
Sacramento Athletics
