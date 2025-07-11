Tobias Myers News: Back in big leagues

The Brewers recalled Myers from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Milwaukee has already confirmed their rotation plans for this weekend's series versus the Nationals, so Myers is likely to work out of the bullpen. After missing almost the first month of the campaign due to an oblique injury, the right-hander has been at Triple-A since mid-May after posting a 4.95 ERA, 1.80 ERA and 15:10 K:BB over 20 innings (six outings) in the majors.