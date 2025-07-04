Tom Murphy Injury: Still no timeline for return
Manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that Murphy (back) is still rehabbing and there's no clear timeline for his return, per MLB.com.
Murphy was placed on the 60-day injured list March 26 due to a mid-back disc herniation that was diagnosed near the end of February and isn't expected to return before the All-Star break. The 34-year-old signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the club in December 2023 but missed the majority of the 2024 campaign due to a sprained MCL in his left knee, slashing .118/.211/.235 with three runs scored, two RBI and one home run across just 38 plate appearances.
