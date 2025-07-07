Menu
Tommy Edman Injury: Could return to lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 7, 2025 at 3:12pm

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Edman (toe) could be available off the bench Monday and Tuesday in Milwaukee before possibly returning to the lineup Wednesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Edman will miss a second straight start Monday as he deals with a right pinkie toe injury, but it sounds like he's feeling better and his absence will be brief. When Edman returns to the lineup, he's expected to serve as the Dodgers' everyday third baseman while Max Muncy (knee) is shelved. Miguel Rojas is handling third base Monday.

