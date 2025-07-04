Tommy Edman News: Making move to hot corner

Edman will begin playing third base against right-handed pitchers next week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Edman has been logging at time at second base and in center field this season, but the Dodgers are in need to a fill-in at the hot corner for at least the next six weeks while Max Muncy (knee) is out of action. Edman does have some experience at third, but his last time seeing action there during a regular-season contest was in 2022 while he was with St. Louis. Plunkett notes that Edman has been getting in reps at third base during practice and that Hyeseong Kim will move to second base on days when Los Angeles faces right-handed starters, while Miguel Rojas and Enrique Hernandez are expected to split work at the hot corner versus southpaws. From a fantasy perspective, Edman could easily gain eligibility at third base if he does end up being the Dodgers' primary option there against righties for as long as Muncy is out.