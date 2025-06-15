Tommy Edman News: Solo shot in Sunday's win

Edman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Edman's 10th homer of the season came in the second inning, producing a 2-0 lead for the Dodgers. The 30-year-old was given two days off earlier in the week in addition to a team off day Thursday, so it's possible the Dodgers are trying to prevent an aggravation of an ankle injury that bothered him earlier in June. Edman still looks to be the starter at second base, though the team's complement of hitters is fully healthy and Hyeseong Kim has looked good in limited playing time. It's a competitive lineup, and Edman's .247/.283/.463 slash line may not be enough for him to be an everyday option. He's added 34 RBI, 30 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple and a stolen base over 53 games.