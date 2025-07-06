Menu
Tommy Henry Injury: Called up, shifted to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 6, 2025 at 1:29pm

The Diamondbacks recalled Henry (elbow) from Triple-A Reno and placed him to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

According to Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo relayed Sunday that Henry recently underwent surgery to repair the ligament in his right elbow with the insertion of an internal brace. After injuring his elbow in mid-June, Henry went on Reno's IL, but the Diamondbacks needed to add him back to the big-league roster in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Henry will miss the rest of the season and will also be sidelined for at least the first half of the 2026 campaign.

