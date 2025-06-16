Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Henry headshot

Tommy Henry Injury: Lands on MiLB injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Henry was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list last week with elbow discomfort, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Henry was added to the IL on Thursday at a time when the organization's starting depth has become thin. At the major-league level, Jordan Montgomery and Corbin Burnes both have undergone Tommy John elbow surgery. At Reno, Christian Mena (shoulder) is expected to be out until early August, and Yilber Diaz just rejoined the Aces after a stint in the ACL to work on command issues.

Tommy Henry
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now