Tommy Henry Injury: Will undergo TJ surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Henry (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Henry was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list June 12 due to left elbow discomfort, and after seeking multiple opinions, Tommy John surgery was elected as the best path moving forward for the 27-year-old southpaw. Henry will miss the rest of the 2025 season, and given the procedure, he'll likely miss most -- if not all -- of 2026. Henry appeared in two major-league games for the Diamondbacks this season but spent most of the year in Triple-A, where he posted a 2-6 record in 11 starts with an 8.12 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB across 54.1 innings.

