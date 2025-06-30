Tommy Kahnle News: Earns hold Sunday

Kahnle worked around a hit to toss a scoreless eighth inning and earn a hold in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Twins.

After Detroit starter Tarik Skubal dazzled across seven scoreless innings, Kahnle served as the bridge to Will Vest, who ultimately secured his 13th save of the season in the ninth. Kahnle now has 11 holds this year to go along with eight saves of his own. The veteran righty also has a stellar 1.77 ERA and 0.79 WHIP through 35.2 innings. While Vest is the team's top closer for the moment, Kahnle isn't far behind, and his high-leverage role and strong ratios give him standalone fantasy value.