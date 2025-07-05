Tommy Kahnle News: Notches ninth save

Kahnle walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday in Cleveland.

The right-hander issued a two-out walk but otherwise had no issues finishing off Detroit's 1-0 victory. It's the first save since June 4 for Kahnle, which is especially encouraging after a five-run blowup earlier this week in Washington. Will Vest leads the Tigers with 14 saves and appears to be the club's top closing option, but Kahnle is clearly still in the mix with nine saves and a 2.89 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB over 37.1 innings this year.