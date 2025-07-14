Tommy Kahnle News: Struggles over weekend

In games against the Mariners on Saturday and Sunday, Kahnle allowed seven earned runs on six hits and two walks without retiring a single batter.

Kahnle had two of his worst outings of the season on consecutive days, and he saw his ERA climb from 2.84 to 4.50 in the process. This whole month of July has been a struggle for the righty, as he's allowed 12 earned runs on 11 hits and five walks across six appearances (2.1 innings). Meanwhile, Will Vest continues to pitch well as Detroit's closer, sitting with a 2.30 ERA and a team-high 15 saves. At this point, Vest is clearly the reliever to target in the Tigers' bullpen, particularly given Kahnle's recent poor form.