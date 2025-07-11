Tommy Nance News: Selected to MLB roster

The Blue Jays selected Nance's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

With Ryan Burr (shoulder) headed to the 60-day IL, Nance will come up from Triple-A to fill the opening on the 40-man roster and the Blue Jays' bullpen. The 34-year-old righty has spent the entire season in the minors, turning in a 4.88 ERA and 1.22 WHIP alongside a 42:7 K:BB over 31.1 innings. He'll likely work in middle relief while with Toronto.