Pham went 1-for-4 with two RBI in a run scored in Friday's 9-1 win over the Mets.

Pham capped off a four-run second inning with a fielder's choice RBI before driving in a run on a single to center field in the seventh. Pham has logged at least one hit in each of his last four games, going 8-for-15 (.533) with two doubles, one home run and eight RBI over that span.