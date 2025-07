Pham went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Monday's 9-3 loss to Kansas City.

Pham didn't hit a homer in his first 180 plate appearances, but he's now gone yard three times in his last 38 plate appearances after taking Noah Cameron yard Monday in the third inning. He's hitting 13-for-35 (.371) with an 18.4 percent strikeout rate during his hot streak.