Tommy Pham News: Smacks first homer
Pham went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Monday against the Brewers.
Pham has had a disastrous season in Pittsburgh, and he finally managed to slug his first home run of the campaign in the fourth inning Monday. He had recorded only four extra-base hits across his first 51 games entering Sunday's contest against the Rangers, but he has combined for three extra-base hits in the two contests since. Pham has lost his starting role in left field to a combination of Adam Frazier and Alexander Canario, though this brief hot stretch could earn him some additional looks in the lineup.
