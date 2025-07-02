Tommy Pham News: Stays hot at plate

Pham went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Cardinals.

Pham was responsible for the Pirates' first two runs of the game with RBI singles in the second and seventh. The journeyman outfielder has gone 13-for-29 (.448) with two home runs and 13 RBI over his last eight games, which is in stark contrast to his 1-for-16 mini-slump across his prior nine outings.