Tommy Pham News: Taking back control of left field

Pham will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

For the fourth game in a row, Pham will be included in the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Sonny Gray). Pham appears to have overtaken Adam Frazier as the Pirates' preferred option in left field, with Pham's recent uptick in playing time coming while he's gone 11-for-25 (.440 average) with two home runs, 11 RBI and four runs over his last seven games.