Tomoyuki Sugano News: Battles to no-decision

Sugano settled for the no-decision after throwing 4.2 innings allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Sugano didn't make it through the fifth inning for the second straight start, but battled to limit the damage to just three runs and give the Orioles a chance to win the game. The team has been able to count on him for that in every single start as the 35-year-old has allowed four or fewer runs in every single one of his 13 starts, pitching to a 3.38 ERA on the season. The right-hander is slated to make his next start on the road at Tampa Bay.