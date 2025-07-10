Tomoyuki Sugano News: Grabs win in nightcap

Sugano (7-5) earned the win over the Mets in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out two.

It's an encouraging way to head into the All-Star break for Sugano -- he logged his first quality start in six outings after struggling to an 8.87 ERA over his previous five starts (22.1 innings). Overall, the 35-year-old right-hander sports a 4.44 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB through his first 18 starts (99.1 innings) in the majors.