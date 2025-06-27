Tomoyuki Sugano News: Nabs win despite seven runs allowed

Sugano (6-4) came away with the win against the Rays on Friday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings.

It was far from a pretty outing for Sugano, who gave up home runs to Jonathan Aranda, Josh Lowe and Brandon Lowe as part of a six-run second inning. Sugano was still able to complete five innings, which qualified him for the win as the Orioles' batters lit up the Rays' pitching staff for 22 runs, the team's most since Sept. 28, 2000. Sugano posted a 3.04 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over his first 12 major-league starts, but he has struggled on the mound as of late with an 8.15 ERA and 2.04 WHIP across his last four outings, as Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun notes. Sugano is slated to face the Rangers on the road next week.