Tomoyuki Sugano headshot

Tomoyuki Sugano News: Orioles-Mets postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 2:50pm

Sugano and the Orioles won't play the Mets on Wednesday, as the game was postponed due to rain.

Wednesday's game will be made up during a doubleheader Thursday, and Sugano will take the mound to start the nightcap, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. The 35-year-old will be looking to bounce back after getting hit around quite a bit lately, giving up 13 earned runs in 9.2 innings over his last two outings.

