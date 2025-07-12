Tony Blanco Injury: Beginning rehab assignment
Blanco (leg) began a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Pirates on Saturday, Anthony Murphy of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Blanco has been sidelined all season with a leg injury, but he should be nearing a return to Single-A Bradenton. He has excellent power potential but will need to display the ability to make more consistent contact to eventually make an impact in the majors.
