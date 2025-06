Bright was placed on Double-A Chesapeake's 7-day injured list Friday due to a strained right forearm, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bright's 2025 campaign will be temporarily paused due to a right forearm strain. The 24-year-old has a 1-5 record in 11 starts with Chesapeake, posting a 5.17 ERA and a 38:34 K:BB.