Travis Adams News: Better in second appearance

Adams (1-0) worked four innings in bulk relief to pick up the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out three, during Saturday's 12-4 win over the Pirates.

Adams was the beneficiary of a monster day by the Twins offense, but he still earned his first career win by pitching much better than he did in his MLB debut. The 25-year-old followed up two shutout innings by Cole Sands and gave the Twins four solid innings, needing just 67 pitches to get through them, with the only damage being a solo home run off the bat of Jack Suwinski. With Zebby Matthews set to begin a rehab assignment Sunday, it remains to be seen if Adams will remain with the team on the other side of the All-Star break.