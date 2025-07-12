Travis Adams News: Fares well in bulk relief

Adams moved to 1-0 while working out of the bullpen in Saturday's 12-4 win over the Pirates, covering four innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out three.

For the second Saturday in a row, Adams was deployed in bulk relief behind Cole Sands while the Twins looked to fill a hole in the rotation. After yielding five earned runs over four innings in his MLB debut last week against Tampa Bay, Adams performed much better Saturday and came away with his first big-league win after getting plenty of run support from his mates. With Zebby Matthews (shoulder) set to begin a rehab assignment Sunday and potentially on track to return from the injured list on the other side of the All-Star break, Adams may not be guaranteed another bulk-relief appearance for the Twins.