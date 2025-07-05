Menu
Travis Adams News: Officially promoted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 5, 2025

The Twins recalled Adams from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.

The Twins are going to use Cole Sands as their starter Saturday against the Rays, but Adams is expected to get in the game at some point, which will mark his MLB debut. The 25-year-old right-hander has made 19 appearances (five starts) in Triple-A this year and owns a 3.68 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and a 58:20 K:BB through 63.2 innings. Kody Funderburk was optioned to St. Paul in a corresponding move.

