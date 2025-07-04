Travis Bazzana Injury: Beginning rehab stint in ACL

The Guardians have assigned Bazzana (oblique) to the Arizona Complex League to begin a rehab assignment, per SI.com.

Bazzana suffered a right oblique strain in mid-May and hasn't played since then. He resumed baseball activities in late June and has now been deemed able to return to game action. Bazzana will presumably head back to Double-A Akron -- with whom he posted a .795 OPS across 33 games before getting hurt -- when he's completed the rehab assignment.