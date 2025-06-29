Travis Bazzana Injury: Engaging in baseball activity

Bazzana (oblique) began baseball activities last week at the team's training complex in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

Bazzana's activities include throwing, running and swinging a bat. The first overall pick in 2024 is still "a few weks away" from playing games, per Guardians team president Chris Antonetti. At the time of his injury and placement on the 7-day injured list May 21, the club estimated an eight-to-10 week timeframe for return. Given Antonetti's comments, the upper end of that range is still possible.