Travis d'Arnaud News: Homers in Tuesday's win
D'Arnaud hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Athletics.
D'Arnaud was on the bench to begin Tuesday's contest, but he delivered the game-tying homer as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He's homered twice while going 6-for-12 over four games in June. The veteran catcher is up to a .234/.287/.394 slash line with three homers, seven RBI, five runs scored and six doubles over 101 plate appearances. Even with a strong run of form at the plate, it's unlikely d'Arnaud displaces Logan O'Hoppe as the Angels' starting catcher.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now