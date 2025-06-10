Travis d'Arnaud News: Homers in Tuesday's win

D'Arnaud hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

D'Arnaud was on the bench to begin Tuesday's contest, but he delivered the game-tying homer as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He's homered twice while going 6-for-12 over four games in June. The veteran catcher is up to a .234/.287/.394 slash line with three homers, seven RBI, five runs scored and six doubles over 101 plate appearances. Even with a strong run of form at the plate, it's unlikely d'Arnaud displaces Logan O'Hoppe as the Angels' starting catcher.