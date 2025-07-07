Travis d'Arnaud News: Powers Halos to victory

D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in a 6-5 win against the Rangers on Monday.

D'Arnaud gave the Angels their first lead with a two-run blast in the second inning. The Rangers retook the lead by the end of the third, but d'Arnaud came through again in the sixth, tying the score with a run-scoring double. The veteran backstop remains the clear backup to Logan O'Hoppe, and this was his first start in the team's past five games. D'Arnaud has just a .662 OPS on the season but has offered a bit of pop with five home runs over 142 plate appearances.