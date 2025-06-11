Travis Honeyman Injury: Missing in action at High-A

High-A Peoria placed Honeyman on its 7-day injured list May 29 due to an unspecified injury.

Honeyman is on the shelf for the second time this season, as he previously opened the campaign on Single-A Palm Beach's IL. He returned to action for Palm Beach on April 11 and earned the bump up to Peoria in late May, only to be deactivated after playing in just two games at the High-A level. The 90th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Honeyman has intriguing tools, but staying healthy over a prolonged period has proven elusive for the outfielder through his first two-plus seasons in the professional ranks.