Travis Jankowski News: Chooses free agency

Jankowski elected free agency Sunday after clearing waivers.

Jankowski will be on the lookout for another minor-league deal after he was recently booted off an organization's 40-man roster for the third time this season. Across his stops with the White Sox, Rays and Mets thus far in 2025, Jankowski has slashed .244/.286/.289 with zero home runs, two steals, eight runs and two RBI over 50 plate appearances in the majors.