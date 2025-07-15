Travis Jankowski News: Chooses free agency
Jankowski elected free agency Sunday after clearing waivers.
Jankowski will be on the lookout for another minor-league deal after he was recently booted off an organization's 40-man roster for the third time this season. Across his stops with the White Sox, Rays and Mets thus far in 2025, Jankowski has slashed .244/.286/.289 with zero home runs, two steals, eight runs and two RBI over 50 plate appearances in the majors.
Travis Jankowski
Free Agent
