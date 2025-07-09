Travis Sykora Injury: Shut down until late July

Sykora has been diagnosed with lower right triceps soreness and will be shut down for 2-3 weeks before throwing again, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Any arm issue is worrying for the Nationals' top pitching prospect, but the team doesn't seem to view Sykora's injury as a serious concern. It will cost the 21-year-old right-hander a spot in the Futures Game during All-Star Weekend, however. Across four different levels this season, the highest being Double-A, Sykora has compiled a 1.91 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 74:17 K:BB through just 42.1 innings.