Travis Sykora News: Promoted to Double-A

Sykora has been promoted from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Sykora got a late start to the season while recovering from hip surgery, but he's been utterly dominant across three levels since returning to action, posting a 1.11 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 70:11 K:BB over 40.2 innings covering 10 starts. The 21-year-old went six innings in his last start for just the second time in his pro career and is ready to test himself at the Double-A level for the first time. Sykora has emerged as one of the best pitching prospects in baseball.