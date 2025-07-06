Trei Cruz News: Promoted to Triple-A

Cruz was promoted to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cruz will move up to Triple-A after posting a .275 average with seven home runs, 35 RBI, 56 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 262 at-bats in 69 games with Double-A Erie. The 27-year-old has logged starts at shortstop, third base and center field, and he's now just one stop away from making his major-league dreams come true.