Trent Grisham Injury: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Grisham (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto.

Grisham will get Tuesday's contest off after he was removed from Monday's 5-4 win after four innings due to left hamstring tightness. Per Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, Grisham was testing out his hamstring in the outfield prior to Tuesday's game, offering hope that he could avoid the 10-day injured list. Cody Bellinger will patrol center field for the Yankees on Tuesday.