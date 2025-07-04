Trent Grisham News: Homers in return

Grisham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks against the Blue Jays in Thursday's loss.

Grisham returned to the lineup after beginning on the bench in each of New York's previous two games due to a hamstring injury. The veteran outfielder reached three times in his return, with his lone hit being a solo blast to center field in the third inning. Grisham is up to 16 home runs through 74 games this season -- his career high is 17 long balls, which he slugged over 152 contests with the Padres in 2022.