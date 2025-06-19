Trent Grisham News: Homers in win
Grisham went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and a second run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Angels.
Grisham put the Yankees ahead with his 14th homer of the season and first since May 30, a 408-foot blast off Tyler Anderson in the second inning. The 28-year-old Grisham had cooled off at the plate prior to Thursday's contest, going just 4-for-22 in his last six games. Overall, he's batting .245 with an .823 OPS, 30 RBI and 35 runs scored across 245 plate appearances this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now