Trent Grisham News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 19, 2025 at 6:03pm

Grisham went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and a second run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Grisham put the Yankees ahead with his 14th homer of the season and first since May 30, a 408-foot blast off Tyler Anderson in the second inning. The 28-year-old Grisham had cooled off at the plate prior to Thursday's contest, going just 4-for-22 in his last six games. Overall, he's batting .245 with an .823 OPS, 30 RBI and 35 runs scored across 245 plate appearances this year.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
