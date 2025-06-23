Trent Grisham News: Idle against lefty Monday

Grisham is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

After starting in each of the Yankees' last five games, the left-handed-hitting Grisham will head to the bench Monday while the Reds send southpaw Nick Lodolo to the bump. With Grisham out of the lineup, the Yankees will roll out an outfield of Jasson Dominguez, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge from left to right.