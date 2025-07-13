Menu
Trent Grisham News: Sitting against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Grisham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Grisham will take a seat while the Cubs send a lefty (Shota Imanaga) to the hill for the series finale, but the left-handed-hitting outfielder has also been seeing his playing time against right-handed pitching trend down of late. He's been on the bench for three of the Yankees' last four matchups against righties, with manager Aaron Boone seemingly prioritizing Jasson Dominguez in the lineup over Grisham.

