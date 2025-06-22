Trent Grisham News: Slugs 15th homer

Grisham went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-0 win against Baltimore.

Grisham belted the first of four Yankees home runs in the game with a solo blast to right field in the first inning. It was his second long ball in three contests following a 14-game homerless stretch during which he batted just .176. Grisham has had hot and cold stretches this season, but overall he's in the midst of a career-best campaign, posting an .833 OPS through 255 plate appearances. He's up to 15 homers, two shy of the career-high 17 he swatted in 2022 with San Diego.