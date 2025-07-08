Trent Grisham News: Will be out of lineup Tuesday
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that Grisham will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Mariners.
Grisham has dealt with a hamstring issue recently, and while he's considered healthy, Boone wanted to give him a second straight rest day when you add in Monday's team off day. Jasson Dominguez will lead off for the Yankees on Tuesday, with Cody Bellinger likely to handle center field.
