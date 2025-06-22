Trenton Brooks News: Heading to bench Sunday

Brooks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Brooks had started at designated hitter in three of the Padres' last four matchups with right-handed pitchers and has gone 2-for-7 with a home run and two doubles in five games overall since being called up from Triple-A El Paso on June 15, but he's not yet locked in as a regular in the San Diego lineup. With Gavin Sheets getting a day off from playing the outfield and serving as the DH, the Padres won't have a lineup spot available for Brooks on Sunday.