Trenton Brooks News: Pops first MLB homer in loss

Brooks hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Brooks struck out twice Monday after making the start at designated hitter. He was a pinch hitter Tuesday and delivered a blast in the seventh inning, but he didn't stay in the game. Brooks provides another left-handed bench bat, but it's unlikely he'll regularly bump Gavin Sheets or Luis Arraez out of the lineup at first base or in left field, and the Padres can rotate a number of other players in at DH. Brooks will likely see indirect competition for playing time from Tyler Wade and Jose Iglesias while he is on the major-league roster.