Trenton Brooks News: Receives call to majors

The Padres selected Brooks' contract from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Brooks logged 29 plate appearances in the majors with the Giants in 2024, but he was outrighted off the 40-man roster last July and elected free agency before catching on with the Padres on a minor-league deal. The 29-year-old has been a mainstay in the lineup at El Paso this season and will earn a look with the big club after slashing .313/.415/.585 with 13 home runs and 53 RBI over 265 plate appearances. Brooks isn't included in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, but he could be an option for the Padres in left field or at first base and designated hitter against right-handed pitching while Jackson Merrill (concussion) and Jason Heyward (oblique) are on the injured list.