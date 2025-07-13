Trevor Cohen News: Popped by Giants

The Giants have selected Cohen with the 85th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Cohen wasn't expected to be drafted this early, as he only managed two combined home runs his first two years playing regularly for Rutgers. He broke out as a junior, slashing .387/.460/.523 with 19 steals and twice as many walks as strikeouts, although he only hit two home runs in 57 games this spring, so power probably won't be a big part of his game.