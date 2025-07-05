Trevor Megill News: Collects 19th save

Megill gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 19th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Marlins. He struck out one.

Miami's hitters made him work, fouling off 10 of his 32 pitches (20 total strikes), but Megill finally got the job done. The right-hander bounced back nicely from his third blown save of the season, and he's two saves shy of matching the career-high 21 he racked up last year. Since the beginning of June, Megill has a 2.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB through 12.1 innings.