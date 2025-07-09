Trevor Megill News: Picks up 21st save

Megill pitched a perfect ninth while striking out two en route to his 21st save of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Megill was tasked with facing the heart of the Dodgers' order and stood tall by striking out Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages before getting Michael Conforto to fly out to end the game. Over his last 10 appearances, Megill has tallied multiple strikeouts seven times and owns a 1.59 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB in 11.1 innings over that span. He now sits tied for fifth in baseball with 21 saves, which also ties his career-high he set last year.